Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer has the tools and the talent: Watch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Get ready to believe again. As promised, Sony dropped the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jason Reitman’s highly anticipated sequel that serves as a direct follow-up to the two original films. Not surprisingly, we’re feeling so, so funky.

Similar to the teaser trailer that dropped this past January, this one is brimming with nostalgia, proving that Sony, Columbia, and Ghost Corps are trying really hard to conjure up the magic that made this such an enduring franchise decades ago.



But they’re also trying to push that franchise forward, as evidenced by the radical new story that eschews the Big Apple for the desolate wheat fields rustic confines of, well, Oklahoma. This is the kind of sequel we live for — bold, new, and unexpected.

See if they succeeded below.

Starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, the new film follows a family tracing their inheritance back to a small Oklahoma town, where they learn about their heritage and the sinister secrets of the town itself.

Joining them, of course, are the stars of the 1984 original film, specifically Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Ray Stanz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz.

Suck in the guts, guys: Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives July 10th, 2020. In the meantime, you can brush up on your quotes, stream Elmer Bernstein’s original score, and read all about why the original is the most aesthetically pleasing film of all time.