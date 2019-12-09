2020 Golden Globes: Joker, The Irishman, and Game of Thrones

This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes. Now in its 77th year, the annual awards ceremony recognizes excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.

For film, Netflix came out big with both Marriage Story and The Irishman walking away with the most nominations. Noah Baumbach’s dramedy leads the pack with six nominations and Martin Scorsese’s star-studded de-aging drama got five.



Not only that, for the first time Netflix has secured nominations in the Best Film categories. The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Fernando Meirelles’ biographical drama The Two Popes are all in consideration in the drama category, while Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite is My Name earned a nod in the comedy or musical category.

Never one to be outshined, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood also came out swinging. The Leonard DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starring blockbuster drove off with five nominations, including nominations for both stars. Tarantino himself received nods for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Speaking of the category for Best Director, not one woman was nominated. To date, only five women have been recognized for direction and only one has won (Barbra Streisand in 1984 for Yentl). Instead, this year’s nominations include Tarantino, Scorsese, Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

(Read: Top 25 Films of 2019)

Of course, the big story for all comic book fans will be Phillips’ Joker, as it has been all year. The Batman spinoff standalone waltzed away with four nominations, including Best Director for Phillips and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. On the flip side, despite the best efforts of Disney, Avengers: Endgame, was snubbed of any nominations.

On the television front, Netflix did quite well, too, with four nominations for both The Crown and Unbelievable. (The Kominsky Method curiously came in strong once again). However, HBO also staked claim with Succession, Chernobyl, Barry, and Big Little Lies.

Coming off a critically divisive final season, though, Game of Thrones is nearly non-existent this year, landing only a single nomination: Kit Harington for Best Actor in a Drama. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Ouch.

Other notable snubs? Veep, one of the most decorated shows in television history, did not receive one nomination for its final season. Mahershala Ali failed to receive consideration for his standout performance in True Detective Season 3. The same can be said for Jeremy Strong of HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s much-hyped Breaking Bad movie, El Camino.

Check out the complete list nominees below. Winners will be announced during a live gala on January 5th hosted by Ricky Gervais that will air on NBC.

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical:

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell



Best Director:

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay:

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman



Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell



Best Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song:

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Animated Feature Film:

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King



Best Foreign Language Film:

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire



TV

Best TV Series, Drama:

Big Little LIes

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession



Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot



Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef, Ramy



Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag



Best TV Movie or Limited-Series:

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable



Best Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy



Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Joey King, The Act

Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable



Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry



Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie:

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

