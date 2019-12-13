Gone Is Gone (Mastodon, QOTSA) unveil new song “No One Ever Walked on Water”: Stream

Gone Is Gone

Gone Is Gone, the supergroup featuring members of Mastodon, Queens of the Stone Age, and At the Drive-In, are back with a new single and video, “No One Ever Walked on Water”.

With a lineup comprised of Mastodon singer-bassist Troy Sanders, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin, Gone Is Gone released a self-titled EP in 2016, followed by the album Echolocation in early 2017.



“No One Ever Walked on Water” marks the band’s first new music in nearly three years. The track is accompanied by a music video, which can be seen below.

As of now, there’s no information on a new album from Gone Is Gone. In addition to the video, the song is available on various streaming and download platforms.

Meanwhile, Mastodon have been working on new music, with hopes for a new album in 2020. Queens of the Stone Age and At the Drive-In both last released albums in 2017, with ATDI going on hiatus in late 2018.

Watch the video for “No One Ever Walked on Water” and see the single’s artwork below.

“No One Ever Walked on Water” Artwork: