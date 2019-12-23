Green Day foot the bill for Denny’s punk show damages

Green Day, photo by Heather Kaplan

The upside of hosting a hardcore punk show inside a Denny’s is that it will go viral. The downside is that Denny’s will slap you with expensive damage costs… until Green Day donates $2,000 to foot the bill.

That’s what happened to Bryson Del Valle, the 17-year-old promoter who booked a five-band gig at a Denny’s in Santa Ana, California. He became famous when a video of hardcore band Wacko’s ensuing mosh pit made headlines, in part because the musicians could be seen performing atop tables while giant hanging lights swung violently above the pit. Denny’s promptly issued Del Valle a $1,000 bill for damages done to the lighting. Like good community members of a DIY scene, though, Wacko created a GoFundMe to crowdfund that money for Del Valle and cover the costs of the damages, the $400 rental for the venue space, and a generator rental for a post-show afterparty.



When an additional GoFundMe was created after damages were determined to be even higher, Green Day stepped in to help by donating $2,000 under their name. Best of all, the band left a note implying they would play a show, DIY or not, for Del Valle. “Hey Bryson call us!” the note reads. “We wanna play the Bastards Club. Love, Green Day.” When Del Valle posted a screenshot of the news, Green Day shared it in an Instagram story and wrote “The kids are alright”, reports Exclaim. See it below.

Though it’s a drop in the bucket of Green Day’s wealth, this act of kindness is a reminder of why DIY hardcore and punk rock scenes are a communities worth investing in. It also gives a new meaning to the title of Green Day’s upcoming album, Father of All Motherfuckers. Like we needed more reasons to dub them the best pop-punk band of all time.

As far as Denny’s stance on the matter, the restaurant chain actually issued a statement to Fox News regarding the hardcore show at the Santa Ana location:

“Denny’s is a family-friendly restaurant and while we do have banquet space available at some restaurants, we do not allow events that can disrupt the dining experience of our guests. The manager was unaware a concert was planned, and the event organizers have been asked to pay for damages.”

In other exciting news, Green Day officially kick off the “Hella Mega Tour”, a massive collaborative trek with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, next year. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.