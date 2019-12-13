Guns N’ Roses announce new slate of 2020 tour dates

Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris

Guns N’ Roses apparently aren’t satisfied with their “Not in This Lifetime Tour” being the third-highest-grossing trek of all time. The legendary rock act has unveiled a whole new run of dates for 2020.

Since launching in 2016, the tour has grossed $584.2 million in ticket sales, only trailing Ed Sheeran’s “Divide Tour” and U2’s “360° Tour”. Now, Guns N’ Roses will increase that total with new tour legs in Latin America and Europe next year.



GN’R will kick off their 2020 dates with a previously announced headlining gig at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami on January 31st. After that, they’ll hit Latin America in March and April, followed by Europe and the UK in May and June.

(Buy: Tickets to Guns N’ Roses Upcoming Shows)

Mixed in among the band’s headlining shows will be a number of festival dates, including three different Lollapalooza events in South America, as well as Pinkpop Festival in The Netherlands, among others. See the full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Earlier this year, Slash told us that Guns N’ Roses planned on working on their long-awaited new album after completing their fall US jaunt, which wrapped up last month. However, with the band continuing to add more legs to their itinerary, it may be a while before we get the first GN’R album of original music to feature Slash, Axl Rose, and Duff McKagan since 1991’s Use Your Illusion LPs.

Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour Dates:

03/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival

03/18 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

03/21 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

03/24 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Universidad San Marcos

03/27 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/29 – Buenos Aires, AG @ Lollapalooza Argentina

04/03 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic

05/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo De Algés

05/23 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin

05/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/06 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/12 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/14 – Berne, CH @ Stade de Suisse

06/17 – Warsaw, PO @ PGE Narodowy

06/19 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport

06/21 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/27 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park Concert Series