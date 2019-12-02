HAIM cover Robyn’s “Show Me Love” for BBC Radio 1: Watch

HAIM on BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions

Though they haven’t announced anything yet, HAIM sure are acting like there’s a new album on the horizon. Over the last few months, they’ve released a trio of singles — “Summer Girl”, “Now I’m in It”, and “Hallelujah” — and have even been making some radio publicity appearances. After mashing up Lil Nas X and Nirvana on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge back in September, the sisterly group returned to the station to cover Robyn’s “Show Me Love” during a Radio 1 Piano Session.

With Este “Bassface” Haim taking lead, the performance really highlights the siblings’ talent for harmonies. Their soft rendition of Robyn’s 1997 hit single is sweet and quietly powerful, elevating the gentle pleading of the original. HAIM also turn in a stripped down version of “Hallelujah”, and you can watch video of both performances below.



We’re still awaiting any sort of official word on HAIM’s follow-up 2017’s Something to Tell You. Anticipation is high, especially considering their Days Are Gone debut was one of the Top 100 Albums and Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s, and produced one of the decade’s best pop tracks, “Falling”.

(Read: Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

HAIM’s “Sister Sister Sister Tour” heads to Europe in June, while the band is also scheduled to play next year’s Okeechobbe, Mad Cool, and NOS Alive festivals. Get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

