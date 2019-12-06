Halsey shares new songs “Suga’s Interlude” and “Finally // Beautiful Stranger”: Stream

Halsey

Halsey has shared two new songs from her upcoming album, Manic. The first, “Suga’s Interlude”, features BTS member Suga. The second, “Finally // Beautiful Stranger”, has arrived with a music video. Stream both tracks below.

Manic is her follow-up album to 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. In addition to “Suga’s Interlude” and “Finally // Beautiful Stranger”, she’s also shared singles “Graveyard”, “Clementine.”, and the American Music Awards-winning “Without Me”. This is her second time working with BTS; earlier this spring, she sang on their song “Boy With Luv” off their EP Map of the Soul : Persona.



“Suga’s Interlude” is a relatively short track, clocking in at two minutes. It’s a downtrodden ballad that sees her singing sorrowfully over a somber piano melody. Suga enters into the picture for various verses, rapping in Korean quickly but gently. Give it a listen below.

“Finally // Beautiful Stranger” opts for a completely different pace. Armed with an acoustic gutiar, Halsey sings about finally being ready to fall in love. She adds charm to that sentiment with a slight country twang to her voice. The song’s real highlight comes at the chorus, though, where she belts the title with some heartbreaking voice cracks. She released an accompanying music video with “Finally // Beautiful Stranger”. In it, she plays to an empty bar, but later can be seen dolled up performing to a full crowd. Watch the clip below.

Manic comes out January 17th via Capitol. Pre-orders are available now. Along with Suga, the tracklist promises collaborations with Alanis Morissette and Dominic Fike.

Want to hear these new songs live? Halsey is touring the world pretty heavily right now, including her regular scheduled performances at the “Jingle Ball Tour 2019”. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.