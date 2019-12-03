Hangout Fest: Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey head 2020 lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Ben Kaye), Billie Eilish (Amy Price), Lana Del Rey (Philip Cosores)

Hangout Music Festival has unveiled its 2020 lineup. Now in its 11th year, the three-day event returns to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 15th-17th.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Post Malone Hangout’s 2020 lineup. Other notable confirmed acts include Cage the Elephant, Megan Thee Stallion, Tove Lo, Jhené Aiko, The Head and the Heart, Finneas, Juice WRLD, T-Pain, Doja Cat, Jai Wolf, YUNGBLUD, and Moon Taxi.



Also playing are Marshmello, Kane Brown, Illenium, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis the Child, RL Grime, Madeon, Quinn XCII, The Band Camino, Wallows, Alec Benjamin, Mt. Joy, Snakehips, Barns Courtney, The Glorious Sons, and Omar Apollo, among others.

Beyond the music, Hangout 2020 promises a number of beach-centric activities, including volleyball, yoga, stage-side pools, and beach hammocks, as well as a full-sized Roller Rink.

Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, December 9th. Visit the festival’s website for details on the various ticket packages and other details.