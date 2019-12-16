Harvey Weinstein casts himself as a feminist hero in bizarre new interview

Harvey Weinstein

Over 80 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of harassment or sexual assault. He is an alleged serial predator, and that “alleged” pulls about the same weight that the word “theory” does in “theory of gravity.” But in a bizarre new interview with Page Six, Harvey Weinstein challenged that view, arguing that he deserves to go down as one of the great feminists of the modern age.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago,” he said. “I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”



But nobody remembers that today, Weinstein moaned.

For instance, Weinstein said, nobody recalled his efforts to boost Gwyneth Paltrow’s career. “She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men,” he commented about Shakespeare in Love. Never mind the fact that Paltrow is one of his alleged victims — people forget that Weinstein also gave her money. What a guy!

He blamed our collective amnesia on the many, many accusations against him. “It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.’’ He suggested that the over 80 women were all together part of an organized smear campaign. “This was a major operation.”

Some of Weinstein’s accusers have already responded to the interview, particularly Weinstein’s comments about being “forgotten.” Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s most outspoken alleged victims, took to Twitter for her reaction to the interview:

“I didn’t forget you, Harvey. My body didn’t forget you. I wish it could. I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You.”

According to the Post, Weinstein only agreed to the new interview — which took place at the Weil Cornell Medical Center in New York — to clear his good name about another matter. During a recent court appearance, Weinstein supported himself with a walker. He claimed it was a result of a car accident. Critics suggested he was faking for sympathy, an accusation that was later supported by photographic evidence. Weinstein was spotted shopping after the trial, moving comfortably without the walker.

For this new interview, Weinstein brought the Post into his hospital room, to prove that his ailments were real. As Page 6 dryly notes, Weinstein was discharged the next day.

Next month, Weinstein will appear for his New York criminal trial, in which he faces up to life in prison. There’s a tentative deal in place to settle his civil suits for $25 million, although none of the money will actually come from him.