Hulu releases first teaser for High Fidelity TV show: Watch

Hulu has shared the first look at its upcoming episodic remake of High Fidelity. Starring Zoë Kravitz, the 10-episode series is set to premiere on February 14th, 2020.

As you’ll see in the below teaser, Hulu’s remake stays true to Nick Hornby’s acclaimed 1995 novel and Stephen Frears’ beloved 2000 film adaption — with a few exceptions. Kravitz plays Rob, a record store owner in Crown Heights, Brooklyn who explores the highs and lows of five past relationships through music and pop culture. Hulu describes the series as an “optimistic-in-tone mixtape/diary rom-com.”



Kravitz is an appropriate choice to play the character of Rob, as her own mother, Lisa Bonet, starred in the 2000 movie as Marie De Salle, one of John Cusack’s exes.