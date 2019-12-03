Hinds are “Riding Solo” on new song: Stream

Hinds, photo by Andrea Savall

Indie rock charmers Hinds are back with their first new music of the year. The song, called “Riding Solo”, comes with a music video and is available now through Mom + Pop Records. Stream it below.

“Riding Solo” is the first music we’ve heard from Madrid-based group since their 2018 sophomore album, I Don’t Run. Unlike that album’s singles, like “The Club” and “New For You”, this new song sounds more glossy and celebratory — almost like a Grouplove track. According to a press release, Hinds wrote “Riding Solo” after a spell of loneliness. When reflecting on the feeling, the band realized it’s a shared human experience but being a musician doesn’t make dealing with it any easier.



“Your whole life [as a musician] is constantly moving and the only thing that remains is yourself. and dealing with yourself,” they said. “Oh gosh, we all know how boring and angering that can be. ‘Riding Solo’ is about this, about us perpetually on the move, being everywhere and nowhere at the same time, surrounded by strangers most time of the day, being nine hours time difference from our people and what we call home, living and dying por y para la música.”

In the music video, directed by Keane Pearce Shaw, Hinds pull singer/guitarist Carlotta Cosials on a mattress through a barren desert land before doing some choreographed moves. They look like they’re stranded in bright Gap clothes, except thankfully they have all sorts of getaway options: a bright red convertible, several black pool tubes, and, in a way, each other. Eventually things get a little chaotic, making it a fun accompaniment to a sad song. Watch it below.

Hinds are music festival pros at this point (and, as such, it’s no surprise they wowed us at Primavera Sound last year). It seems they’re already gearing up for a string of performances next summer, including a stop at Bilbao BBK Live. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.