Holy Fuck share new song “Free Gloss”, announce 2020 tour: Stream

Deleter is the new album from Holy Fuck, due out in mid-January. The follow-up to 2016’s Congrats is said to fold in bits of krautrock and deep house, sounds that definitely peek through on today’s expansive single.
Titled “Free Gloss”, the six-minute offering wavers between colorful, danceable bliss and explosive psychedelia. While the Toronto electronic outfit has been known to entrance, some of the hypnotic magic at work can be attributed to guest collaborator Nicholas Allbrook of the psych rock outfit Pond.
Check out “Free Gloss” below via a visual helmed by Haoyan of America. Deleter officially lands in stores January 17th; revisit lead single “Luxe” featuring Alexis Taylor.
In support of their fifth LP, Holy Fuck have mapped out a lengthy 2020 tour that includes dates across North America, Europe, and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th, and can be purchased here.
Holy Fuck 2020 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
03/24 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
03/30 – Portland, OR @ Lola’s Room
03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
04/03 – Calgary, AB @ Broken City
04/04 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigo’s Cantina
04/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
04/25 – Luxembourg, LU @ Out of the Crowd Festival
04/27 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds
04/28 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
04/29 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
04/30 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
05/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Stag & Dagger Festival
05/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Upload
05/06 – Oviedo, ES @ La Lata de Zinc
05/07 – Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios
05/09 – Valencia, ES @ La Pergola
05/23 – London, UK @ All Points East