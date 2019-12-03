Holy Fuck share new song “Free Gloss”, announce 2020 tour: Stream

Holy Fuck, photo by Finn O'Hara

Deleter is the new album from Holy Fuck, due out in mid-January. The follow-up to 2016’s Congrats is said to fold in bits of krautrock and deep house, sounds that definitely peek through on today’s expansive single.

Titled “Free Gloss”, the six-minute offering wavers between colorful, danceable bliss and explosive psychedelia. While the Toronto electronic outfit has been known to entrance, some of the hypnotic magic at work can be attributed to guest collaborator Nicholas Allbrook of the psych rock outfit Pond.



(Read: The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)

Check out “Free Gloss” below via a visual helmed by Haoyan of America. Deleter officially lands in stores January 17th; revisit lead single “Luxe” featuring Alexis Taylor.

In support of their fifth LP, Holy Fuck have mapped out a lengthy 2020 tour that includes dates across North America, Europe, and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th, and can be purchased here.

Holy Fuck 2020 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/24 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

03/30 – Portland, OR @ Lola’s Room

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

04/03 – Calgary, AB @ Broken City

04/04 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigo’s Cantina

04/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

04/25 – Luxembourg, LU @ Out of the Crowd Festival

04/27 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

04/28 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

04/29 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

04/30 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

05/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Stag & Dagger Festival

05/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Upload

05/06 – Oviedo, ES @ La Lata de Zinc

05/07 – Vigo, ES @ Radar Estudios

05/09 – Valencia, ES @ La Pergola

05/23 – London, UK @ All Points East