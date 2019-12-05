Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel in talks with original director

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Joe Johnston may be back in the shrinking business. According to Variety, Disney is currently in talks with the veteran director to helm the forthcoming legacy-quel to his 1989 original classic, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

If you recall, the project — aptly dubbed Shrunk — was first announced back in May with Josh Gad in line to play Adam Szalinski, the son of Rick Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski. That remains to be the case.



In this story, Adam Szalinski not only follows his father’s footsteps by becoming a scientist, but similarly fucks up and shrinks his own kids. Naturally, all sorts of modern trouble will ensue.

The only question is where? Initially, the film was conceived for Disney+, though Variety reports that Todd Rosenberg’s screenplay won over the Mouse House enough to warrant a theatrical release. We’ll see if that sticks.

With Johnston on board, though, one has to wonder if they’re going to try and make calls to the original cast. Although Moranis is probably unlikely — and Marcia Strassman, who played his wife Diane Szalinski, sadly passed away in 2014 — who’s to say Amy O’Neill won’t come out of retirement to play Adam’s sister Amy. Hell, give Matt Frewer a call!

It’s also unclear whether or not this film will contend with, well, 1992’s Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, and the TV series that ran from 1997 to 2000. Clearly lots of Shrunk lore to play in.

Regardless, we’re ready to take another plunge in the cereal bowl.