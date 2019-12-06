Human Impact (Unsane, Swans) announce debut album, share single “November”: Stream

Human Impact, photo by Jammi York

Noise rock supergroup Human Impact will release their self-titled debut album in March via Ipecac Recordings. Featuring members of Unsane, Swans, and Cop Shoot Cop, the New York-based outfit shared the album art, 10-song tracklist, and the lead single, “November”.

Human Impact is comprised of singer-guitarist Chris Spencer (Unsane), bassist Chris Pravdica (Swans, Xiu Xiu), keyboardist Jim Coleman (Cop Shoot Cop), and drummer Phil Puleo (Cop Shoot Cop, Swans). The band performed their first live show back in August at Union Pool in Brooklyn. At that time, Spencer simultaneously declared the apparent breakup of Unsane, the pioneering NYC noise rock band, stating that he’d “rather end it on a good note than be a slave to something that I’ve always loved.”



“November” is the first studio track we’ve heard from Human Impact, and it’s a heavy slice of post-punk worthy of the band’s pedigree. Spencer’s snarls about the “world of lies” are paced by a contrast of steady rhythm and chaotic noise, as the bass and drums trudge through the sonic excess.

The album, due March 13th, was produced by Coleman and Spencer, and recorded by Martin Bisi at BC Studios, with additional recording done at Hoboken Recorders by Alan Camlet, who handled the mix.

Pre-orders for the debut album are available via Ipecac Recordings. See the LP’s tracklist and artwork, and stream “November”, below.

Human Impact Artwork:

Human Impact Tracklist:

01. November

02. E605

03. Protestor

04. Portrait

05. Respirator

06. Cause

07. Consequences

08. Relax

09. Unstable

10. This Dead Sea