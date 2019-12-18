Inkcarceration Festival reveals 2020 lineup: Limp Bizkit, Weezer, Blink-182, Mastodon, and more

Inkcarceration 2020

The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has unveiled its 2020 lineup, with headliners Limp Bizkit, Weezer, and Blink-182 leading the way. The three-day fest takes place July 10th-12th in Mansfield, Ohio.

The venue for the fest is the Ohio State Reformatory, better known as the prison where the movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. As the festival name implies, there will also be more than 60 tattoo artists present alongside the music lineup.



In addition to the aforementioned headliners, the bill features Mastodon, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Underoath, Hollywood Undead, Steel Panther, Falling in Reverse, Candlebox, Badflower, Atreyu, Static-X, Puddle of Mudd, New Politics, All That Remains, We Came as Romans, The Devil Wears Prada, and many more acts. See the fill lineup in the poster below.

Festival organizers said the following in a statement:

“We are extremely humbled by the support the fans put behind this festival in 2019 and wanted to bring them something even bigger in 2020. For year three, we put together an extremely eclectic lineup that brings together all forms of rock. This festival is becoming known as the most unique event in the country, so we wanted to construct a lineup as unique as the venue itself! And, of course, it’s still the only rock festival held at a famous haunted prison!”

Passes to the 2020 Inkcarceration festival are available now at this location.