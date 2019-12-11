J. Cole announces Dreamville Festival 2020

J. Cole has announced the return of his Dreamville Festival. The one-day outdoor music festival will take place at Dorothea Dix Park Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

Tickets to Dreamville Festival go on sale Wednesday, December 11th — that’s today! — at Noon EST. Tickets will be available to purchase through the festival’s website. Once they sell out, you can get tickets here.



A full lineup, which J. Cole curated himself, will be revealed in early 2020. For reference, last year’s inaugural edition of the festival featured appearances from Big Sean, 21 Savage, Nelly, Saba, EarthGang, J.I.D, and more.

J. Cole recently teased the release of a new album called The Fall Off, which should arrive sometime in 2020. It’ll serve as the follow-up to 2018’s KOD as well as this year’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation, which included one of our favorite songs of 2019 in “Middle Child”.