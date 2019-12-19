Jackass 4 crashing into theaters in 2021

Jackass

Someone get the EMTs on standby, because Jackass is back. Paramount has announced that a fourth entry in the destructive comedy series will crash headlong into theaters on March 5th, 2021.

Launched in 2000 as an MTV stunt-prank show, the Jackass franchise spawned three movies, with the last, Jackass 3D, coming in 2010. That was followed by 2013’s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which put star Johnny Knoxville in Oscar-nominated geriatric makeup for a plot-driven prank road trip.



Knoxville created the series alongside Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine, starring in every iteration alongside Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, and Preston Lacy. Jackass 4 will be the first project from the group since beloved cast member Ryan Dunn died in a tragic car accident in 2011.

Details on the fourth project, long considered an unlikelihood by the Jackassers, aren’t yet known. Still, if past successes are any indication, the whole crew should be back with Tremaine helming the feature. There’s also the chance this won’t be your typical Jackass production, as Steve-O told NME back in 2016,

“I think the odds of a fourth Jackass film are virtually non-existen. The chances of us getting together for an unrelated project are much higher and I know that myself and Johnny Knoxville are both working on separate films that will allow for us to do all the stunts and antics that we’re known for built into a script. Both movies have a Jackie Chan approach, which is a story loaded with all kinds of physical stunts. We’re in a race as to who can get our movie out first.”