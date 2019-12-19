James Blake performs “I’ll Come Too” on Fallon, shares music video with Planet Earth footage : Watch

James Blake, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

As James Blake’s “Solo Piano” tour finished its American run, the British performer visited Jimmy Fallon at 30 Rock for a stirring rendition of “I’ll Come Too”. The track is off Assume Form, Blake’s excellent album from earlier this year.

While the short “Solo Piano” trek lived up to its name, presenting songs with just Blake at his instrument, Wednesday night’s Tonight Show performance saw him with full support. He was backed by a string section, drummer, and synth player as he sang front and center at the mic. Amazingly, this did just as much to highlight Blake’s mesmerizing vocals as performing alone, especially when the lights faded on the band to leave him standing in the spotlight. Watch the replay below.



James Blake kicked off his “Solo Piano” tour last week with a surprising cover of Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”. With the intimate concerts in the books, the next three shows on his docket are Lollapalooza’s events in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, after which he’s off to Europe. Snag tickets to all Blake’s upcoming dates here.

Update: Blake has also shared the music video for “I’ll Come Too”. Coming from Planet Earth editor Matt Meech and using footage from the environmental program, the clip pairs the track with the story of a penguin who finds itself interested in a gull. Masterfully edited footage paints a sincerely sweet and poignant tale of unrequited romance, as you can see in the video below.