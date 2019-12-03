James Taylor announce North American tour dates with Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile

James Taylor

Veteran singer-songwriter James Taylor has confirmed a string of 2020 tour dates.

As of now, the vast majority of his 2020 tour schedule consists of a Canadian leg of shows taking place in April and May. Bonnie Raitt will serve as the opening act for the duration of the Canadian jaunt.



Then, in June, the Boston native will play a show at Fenway Park, with support provided by Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin.

Additional US tour dates will be announced early next year, according to a press release. It all comes in support of a new album from Taylor, due out in 2020.

You can find tickets to Taylor’s upcoming tour dates here.

James Taylor 2020 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre ^

04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

04/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

04/19 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

04/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

04/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center ^

04/25 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

05/01 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ^

05/02 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ^

05/05 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre ^

06/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

^ = w/ Bonnie Raitt

* = w/ Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin