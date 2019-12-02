Actor Jason Momoa and son sing Pantera’s “This Love” with Philip Anselmo at Slayer’s final show: Watch

Philip Anselmo and Jason Momoa, via Instagram: prideofgypsies

The final show of Slayer’s farewell tour on Saturday was a bittersweet moment for the metal community, and celebrities and metal musicians gathered to pay their respects to the thrash legends. Actor Jason Momoa was among those in attendance, even appearing onstage with his son during Philip Anselmo & The Illegals’ opening performance of Pantera’s “This Love”.

“Going on stage and yelling love love LOVE with my baby boy and pantera. aka@philiphanselmo and the illegals my mind was blown F*CKIN BLOWN,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram post. “I was living out my childhood dreams. I am so thankful for those moments shared with dear friends and my babies.”



Momoa has been a visible fixture in the metal scene, previously mentioning bands like Metallica, Pantera, and Tool as inspirations for his acting roles, which include the title character in Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. He even brought in a death metal singer for vocal training for his role on the new Apple TV series See.

(Read: Jason Momoa Recruits Death Metal Singer for Vocal Training on New TV Series)

Anselmo played Pantera classics during his sets as support for Slayer’s farewell tour, and with the final show wrapped up, Anselmo now has time to consider a long-rumored Pantera tribute with Zakk Wylde. Both parties recently expressed interest in a possible tour.

Check out video of Momoa and his son rocking Pantera’s “This Love” with Anselmo below. In addition, scroll through Momoa’s Instagram post for more videos and photos from the evening, including pics of the actor and his kids posing with members of Slayer, Metallica, Primus, and more. In one of the clips, you’ll also see Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his son Revel onstage with Anselmo at the same time as Momoa.