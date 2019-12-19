JAY-Z shares his favorite songs of 2019 playlist: Stream

Jay Z

It’s list season, and even JAY-Z is getting in the spirit. The rapper has shared his own favorite songs of 2019 as a playlist through his streaming service TIDAL.

Hov’s 40-track collection holds a slew of favorites, with songs from DaBaby, Drake, the late Nipsey Hussle, and Travis Scott. The playlist also includes Kanye West’s Jesus Is King single “Follow God” (maybe their recent meeting wasn’t quite as awkward as we all thought?). And of course, JAY didn’t forget to include hits from his wife Beyoncé and sister-in-law Solange. Check it out the full list below, and listen to it here.



The rapper is tying up a big expansive year. The mogul partnered up with the NFL, took over as a brand strategist of a cannabis company, and stepped on as a producer for an upcoming Idris Elba western film. Hov managed all of it before capping the year off by turning the big 50 and gifting everyone with putting his music back on Spotify…but he’d probably prefer you check it out on TIDAL instead.