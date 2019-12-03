Savages’ Jehnny Beth shares intense new video for “I’m the Man”, featuring Cillian Murphy: Watch

Jehnny Beth's "I'm the Man" video

Last month, Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth unveiled “I’m the Man”, a new song recorded for the soundtrack of Peaky Blinders. She returns now with the single’s official music video, and it features a cameo from the BBC series’ lead star Cillian Murphy.

Helmed by Peaky Blinders writer and director Anthony Byrne, the clip opens with a shot of a dark alleyway and Murphy’s voice reciting a spoken word piece titled “A Place Above” written by Beth herself. Much like the explosive track, the video quickly kicks into overdrive with Beth stomping her way down the street, intent on instigating nearly everyone she passes. The Savages frontperson kisses random people, gropes them, and even spits in their faces.



In a previous statement about the track, Beth said,

“‘I’m the Man’ is an attempted study on humankind, what we define as evil and the inner conflict of morality. Because it is much easier to label the people who are clearly tormented by obsessions as monsters than to discern the universal human background that is visible behind them. However, this song has not even a remote connection with a sociological study, collective psychology, or present politics. It is a poetic work first and foremost. Its aim is to make you feel, not think.”

Watch the full visual below.

Today’s news comes coupled with the announcement of Beth’s first 2020 solo performances. She’s set to appear at All Points East, the London festival that also features Kraftwerk, Iggy Pop, and Tame Impala, as well as Denmark’s Heartland Festival. Savages also have a few tour dates lined up for early next year, and you can grab tickets here. Their last album, Adore Life, came out in 2016.