Jerry Cantrell performs Alice in Chains songs with Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato: Video + Setlist

Jerry Cantrell and Greg Puciato, via YouTube

Alice in Chains guitarist-singer Jerry Cantrell performed two solo sets this past weekend at Pico Union Project in Los Angeles, and he had help from some notable friends in the heavy music scene. The grunge legend was joined onstage by Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, ex-Megadeth bassist James Lomenzo, and former Marilyn Manson members Gil Sharone (drums) and Tyler Bates (guitar).

The gig was akin to Alice in Chains’ legendary MTV Unplugged performance in 1996, sounding convincingly close to the stripped down intimacy of those recordings.



Over a setlist spanning Alice in Chains’ career and Cantrell’s solo albums — with covers of Creedence Clearwater Revival and Elton John to close it out — Puciato appeared confident and comfortable singing with Cantrell and channeling Layne Staley (i.e. his spot-on rendition of Staley’s verses in “Down in a Hole”).

With the 25th anniversary of Alice in Chains’ MTV Unplugged performance approaching in April 2021, perhaps the L.A. shows were a test run for a possible acoustic tour? Check out the setlist and fan footage of the performances below.

Jerry Cantrell Setlist:

Between

Cut You In

Fly

When the Sun Rose Again

A Job to Do

Brother

Solitude

My Song

No Excuses

Down in a Hole

Gone

Heaven Beside You

Angel Eyes

Would?

Hurt a Long Time

Over Now

Black Gives Way to Blue

Encore:

Whale & Wasp

Got Me Wrong

Rooster

Who’ll Stop the Rain (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

Goodbye (Elton John cover)