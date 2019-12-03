Jill Scott announces Who Is Jill Scott? 20th anniversary tour

Jill Scott, photo by Stephan Stacey

Jill Scott will mark the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, by performing it in full during a North American tour in Spring 2020.

The 21-date outing takes place in February and March 2020. It kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri on February 7th and comes to an end in Columbia, South Carolina on March 21st. Along the way, she will perform in major cities and smaller regions alike. Each stop will feature a full performance of Who Is Jill Scott? by Scott in addition to several songs from her other releases.



“I’m going to be true to the album setlist,” Scott told Billboard. “I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their CD covers. Some may know the list by heart. I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposes with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.”

(Read: Top 25 Tours of the 2010s)

Tickets to Scott’s “Who Is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, December 6th via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can find them here via Stubhub.

Scott’s most recent album, Woman, came out in 2015. Since then, she’s kept herself busy in the arts. She was featured on Pusha T’s King Push — Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, Big K.R.I.T.’s 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, and The Hamilton Mixtape. She also appeared in the RZA-directed movie Love Beats Rhymes. Arguably best of all, she upheld her legacy over time, even locking down a spot on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

Jill Scott 2020 Tour Dates:

02/07 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland Theatre

02/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

02/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

02/14 — Hanover, MD @ Live! Casino & Hotel

02/15 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel

02/20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

02/21 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

02/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

02/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

02/28 — Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

02/29 — Wetumpka, AL @ Wind Creek Hotel & Casino

03/03 — Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

03/05 — Dallas, TX @ The Music Hall at Fair Park

03/07 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

03/08 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

03/11 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

03/13 — Augusta, GA @ William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium

03/17 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/18 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

03/20 — Macon, GA @ City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

03/21 — Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium