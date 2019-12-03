Jill Scott announces Who Is Jill Scott? 20th anniversary tour

Jill Scott will mark the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, by performing it in full during a North American tour in Spring 2020.
The 21-date outing takes place in February and March 2020. It kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri on February 7th and comes to an end in Columbia, South Carolina on March 21st. Along the way, she will perform in major cities and smaller regions alike. Each stop will feature a full performance of Who Is Jill Scott? by Scott in addition to several songs from her other releases.
“I’m going to be true to the album setlist,” Scott told Billboard. “I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their CD covers. Some may know the list by heart. I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposes with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.”
Tickets to Scott’s “Who Is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, December 6th via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can find them here via Stubhub.
Scott’s most recent album, Woman, came out in 2015. Since then, she’s kept herself busy in the arts. She was featured on Pusha T’s King Push — Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, Big K.R.I.T.’s 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, and The Hamilton Mixtape. She also appeared in the RZA-directed movie Love Beats Rhymes. Arguably best of all, she upheld her legacy over time, even locking down a spot on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.
Jill Scott 2020 Tour Dates:
02/07 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland Theatre
02/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
02/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
02/14 — Hanover, MD @ Live! Casino & Hotel
02/15 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel
02/20 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
02/21 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
02/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
02/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
02/28 — Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
02/29 — Wetumpka, AL @ Wind Creek Hotel & Casino
03/03 — Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
03/05 — Dallas, TX @ The Music Hall at Fair Park
03/07 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
03/08 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
03/11 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
03/13 — Augusta, GA @ William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium
03/17 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/18 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
03/20 — Macon, GA @ City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
03/21 — Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium