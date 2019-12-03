Jinjer announce 2020 US tour with Suicide Silence and Toothgrinder

Jinjer, via Napalm Records

Ukrainian metal act Jinjer have announced a 2020 U.S. headlining tour in support of their new album, Macro. The spring outing will feature Suicide Silence and Toothgrinder as opening acts.

The month-long jaunt, dubbed “Tour of Consciousness”, launches April 23rd in San Francisco, California, and runs through a May 23rd show in Denver, Colorado. In addition to the headlining shows, Jinjer will perform at the recently announced Epicenter and Sonic Temple festivals.



Jinjer have been around for a decade, but they’ve had a breakout year in 2019. The progressive metal act released an EP titled Micro in January, followed by the full-length album Macro in October.

Regarding the stateside tour, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said, “We are simply over the moon! Our last tour of North America was real fire and now we’re coming back to give you even more! More new songs, better sound and stages, and louder shows!”

(Read: Beyond the Boys’ Club – Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk)

He added, “On top of everything, we are proud to have our friends from Suicide Silence and Toothgrinder on board for the whole run. It will be fantastic.”

Jinjer singer Tatiana Shmayluk recently caught up with Heavy Consequence for our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column and she spoke about Jinjer’s American fans. “The way I see the American public and audience is that they are so ready to hear something new,” she said. “They’re not people who stick to old-school metal, and that’s it. Right from the start, we had big fanbase in the U.S.”

Tickets for the U.S. tour will go on sale this Friday (December 6th), with presales beginning earlier. Pick up tickets here.

Watch Jinjer’s video for their recent single “Pit of Consciousness” and see their full itinerary below.

Jinjer, Suicide Silence, and Toothgrinder 2020 US Tour Dates:

04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

04/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

04/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

04/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/30 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

05/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival *

05/03 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/10 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

05/13 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *

05/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

05/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

05/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

05/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

05/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit

* = festival date