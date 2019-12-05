John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac sound like they’re done with Star Wars

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac in Star Wars: Episode IX

The Force isn’t strong with this Star Wars cast returning for more adventures. In a new interview with Variety, stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac all sound as if they’re ready to move on from the far, far away galaxy after Rise of the Skywalker.

“I just don’t know if anything could top this one, honestly,” Ridley explained.” I think it’s just a great story and a great close, and even though obviously the characters continue to exist, it would have to be so extraordinary [to return], and I don’t know if that’s possible.”



Isaac echoed Ridley’s sentiments, calling Rise “the closing of a chapter of my life.” He added, “[I’m] happy and feeling fulfilled that the task is complete. So I can’t imagine what it would be that would make me want to redo this thing or revisit it.”

Boyega doesn’t sound as finite as his co-stars, though one thing is off the table for him: television. “You ain’t going to Disney+ me!” he joked. “I ain’t getting no Disney+! I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films.” So, don’t expect a spinoff anytime soon.

Seeing how Disney has no plans to rush back into theaters anytime soon, this news comes as no surprise. But really, never say never. After all, did we ever think Harrison Ford would come back to pilot the Falcon as Han Solo? Things change. Always.

For now, Star Wars fans are doing just fine: The Mandalorian continues to appease all the Baby Yoda enthusiasts (with a second season already confirmed), Obi Wan will soon return, as will Cassian Andor, and even Jar Jar’s getting a goddamn game show.

Plus, you know, Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.