John Frusciante rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers with John Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers are welcoming back a familiar face. Nearly a decade after his departure, longtime guitarist John Frusciante is rejoining the veteran California rockers. The band announced the news this Sunday afternoon on their social media channels.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us,” the band explained, couching the bigger news by adding, “We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group. Thank you.”



Frusciante last played on the band’s 2006 double album Stadium Arcadium. Following his exit, Klinghoffer joined and performed on the band’s next two albums, 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway. As Stereogum points out, the band has reportedly been in the studio for the past year working on a follow-up, though it’s unclear if Frusciante had any involvement in the recordings. One can only hope.

However, the band is on the books for several festivals in 2020, particularly Boston Calling and Hangout Music Festival, which should all include Frusciante. Needless to say, those appearances just got a whole lot more interesting. You can get tickets to these upcoming shows here.

Let’s not forget, Frusciante has been an essential member of the band’s past, having recorded five of their most iconic studio albums, specifically 1989’s Mother’s Milk, 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik, 1999’s Californication, 2002’s By the Way, and the aforementioned Stadium Arcadium. His return is huge and unexpected news for both fans and the music industry at large.