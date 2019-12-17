Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones announces rare solo performance

John Paul Jones

Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones will perform a rare solo set at next year’s Big Ears Festival.

Per a press release, Big Ears “will host the rare opportunity to experience John Paul Jones’ fertile, musical imagination as it unfolds – grand piano, mandolin, and electronics, in an improvised solo performance responding only to the sounds and textures that emerge.”



Additionally, Jones will play a second set with Sons of Chipotle, his new project with Finnish cellist Anssi Karttunen.

Taking place March 26th-29th in venues throughout the city of Knoxville, Tennessee, Big Ears 2020 also promises two distinct sets from Patti Smith; a live soundtrack of Andy Warhol’s Kiss as performed by Kim Gordon, Steve Gunn, Bill Nance, and John Truscinski; and a rare US appearance from múm.

Other confirmed performers include Terry Riley, Anthony Braxton, Thundercat, Devendra Banhart, Efterklang, Tindersticks, Fennesz, Sudan Archives, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and Nivhek (Grouper’s Liz Harris).

Ticketing information and more details about Big Ears 2020 can be found at the festival’s website.