Jon Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens share collaborative single “Luminous Spaces”: Stream

Jon Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens have shared a new collaborative single called “Luminous Spaces”. It’s their first joint project together. Stream it below.

“Luminous Spaces” is a seven-minute-long minimal techno track. It was originally supposed to be a remix of Hopkins’ “Luminous Beings” — off Singularity, his follow-up album to Immunity — but when Owens shared her ideas for the remix, he decided it should become a standalone single instead. Owens’ vocals in particular add a totally new element, almost turning the track into a pop song. It’s primed for the dancefloor. Give it a listen below and try not to groove along.



In a press release, Hopkins explained why he was so certain their collaboration should be turned into a brand new song. “She’d recorded these beautiful, uplifting vocal lines and had come up with joyous new riffs that recalled for me the best bits of the ’90s trance and euphoria that I had grown up loving,” he said. “I got a beautiful sense of nostalgia and a true heart-lifting joy the first time I heard it, and it was so painless to take it from there to a finished piece.”

Pre-orders for the “Luminous Spaces” 12-inch are currently available via Domino. The physical release will come out next year on January 24th. The digital release is available right now.

Both Hopkins and Owens have their own respective tour dates coming in 2020, including a performance at All Points Easy Festival. Fingers crossed the two will play “Luminous Spaces” live. Grab tickets to all of Hopkins’ upcoming concerts here, and find tickets to Owens’ next shows here.