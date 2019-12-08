Juice WRLD dies after suffering seizure

Juice WLRD

Juice WLRD died Sunday after suffering a seizure, according to TMZ.

The 21-year-old rapper and singer had just landed at Chicago’s Midway Airport and was walking through the terminal when the seizure occurred. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The cause of the seizure is unknown at this time.



Juice WLRD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, hailed from Chicago. He experienced tremendous success over the last 24 months, beginning with the release of his major label debut, Goodbye & Good Riddance, in March 2018. The album ultimately went Platinum, thanks in large part to the success of its breakout single, “Lucid Dreams”, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Singles charts. That same year, Juice WRLD appeared alongside Travis Scott on “No Bystanders”, and released a collaborative mixtape with Future called WRLD on Drugs, featuring tracks with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug.

In March 2019, Juice WRLD released his sophomore album, Death Race for Love, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Charts. Over the summer, he collaborated with Ellie Goulding on “Hate Me” and K-pop superstars BTS on “All Night”. In October, he achieved his second top 10 single, “Bandit”, featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

This is a developing story…