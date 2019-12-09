Juice WRLD took “unknown pills” prior to death, FBI discovers 70 pounds of pot on plane: Report

Marijuana found on Juice WRLD's plane, photo via TMZ

Shortly before suffering a seizure and dying, Juice WRLD took “several unknown pills.” Additionally, the FBI discovered 70 pounds of marijuana stashed aboard the rapper’s private jet, according to TMZ.

On Sunday, Juice WRLD suffered a seizure after landing at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.



Associates of Juice WRLD have told investigators that the rapper had a problem with Percocet and took several pills while aboard the flight, TMZ reports. Investigators also found a bottle of codeine cough syrup on the plane in addition to the marijuana.

The Cook County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Monday to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, two of Juice WRLD’s associates, Chris Long and Henry Dean, were arrested Sunday after being found in possession of three handguns.