Justin Bieber announces new single “Yummy”, massive North American tour

Justin Bieber has a massive 2020 in store for his fans. On Tuesday, the pop singer announced a new album, a new single called “Yummy”, and a huge North American tour.

In a video posted on YouTube, Bieber revealed new track “Yummy” will arrive on January 3rd. The offering is taken from a forthcoming, as-yet-untitled LP, slated to drop sometime next year. The run-up to both these releases will officially kick off December 31st, when Bieber premieres a new docu-series.



As for his live schedule, Bieber has mapped out a 2020 stadium tour stretching from mid-May all the way through late September. Stops include Portland, Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, and Chicago. The 25-year-old singer will also visit Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Miami, and Atlanta. Further information on this tour hasn’t been revealed yet, but when tickets go on sale, you’ll likely be able to find them here.

“As humans we are imperfect… I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber opens his #Bieber2020 video. Regarding the follow-up to 2015’s Purpose, he describes it as “different because of where I’m at in my life,” and says that he loves the new album “the most out of anything I’ve done.”

Check out the full video below, which features snippets of new music, followed by Bieber’s full tour itinerary.

Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field

06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

07/21 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21 – Landover, MD @ Fedex Field

08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

09/03 – Quebec City, QC @ Videtron Centre

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium