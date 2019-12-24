Justin Bieber announces new single “Yummy”, massive North American tour

Justin Bieber has a massive 2020 in store for his fans. On Tuesday, the pop singer announced a new album, a new single called “Yummy”, and a huge North American tour.
In a video posted on YouTube, Bieber revealed new track “Yummy” will arrive on January 3rd. The offering is taken from a forthcoming, as-yet-untitled LP, slated to drop sometime next year. The run-up to both these releases will officially kick off December 31st, when Bieber premieres a new docu-series.
As for his live schedule, Bieber has mapped out a 2020 stadium tour stretching from mid-May all the way through late September. Stops include Portland, Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, and Chicago. The 25-year-old singer will also visit Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Miami, and Atlanta. Further information on this tour hasn’t been revealed yet, but when tickets go on sale, you’ll likely be able to find them here.
“As humans we are imperfect… I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber opens his #Bieber2020 video. Regarding the follow-up to 2015’s Purpose, he describes it as “different because of where I’m at in my life,” and says that he loves the new album “the most out of anything I’ve done.”
Check out the full video below, which features snippets of new music, followed by Bieber’s full tour itinerary.
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field
06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 – Landover, MD @ Fedex Field
08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
09/03 – Quebec City, QC @ Videtron Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium