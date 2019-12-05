Menu
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Jessica Biel for holding hands with film co-star Alicia Wainwright

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior"

by
on December 04, 2019, 10:55pm
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake has issued a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel after photos surfaced showing Timberlake holding hands with actress Alicia Wainwright.

In a message posted to Instagram, Timberlake attributed the “strong lapse in judgment” to a night of heavy drinking. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he wrote. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Timberlake and Wainwright are currently in New Orleans filming the upcoming movie Palmer. Late last month, paparazzi photographed the co-stars holding hands at a bar on Bourbon Street. Timberlake maintains that that was the extent of their intimacy and nothing sexual happened between the two.

Read Timberlake’s full statement below.

