Kali Uchis shares new song “Solita”: Stream

Kali Uchis, photo by Natalie Somekh

Kali Uchis has shared a new song called “Solita”. It’s the Grammy-nominated artist’s first new music since 2018. Stream the track below.

“Solita” is a standalone track that sees Uchis teaming up with producer Tainy, who’s most known for his work with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Uchis sings in both English and Spanish throughout it, which makes “Solita” her first-ever (!) bilingual single — despite her singing in both languages on her excellent 2018 album Isolation.



In a press release, Uchis described the song as being a restorative adventure. “I’d rather dance alone than with the devil,” she said. “This song is about healing, freedom, and embracing the mixed emotions that come with that. I hope my fans feel sexy when they listen to it. I’m so excited to share more.”

Uchis flows between the two languages seamlessly, maintaining an air of romance while sounding bummed as she recounts her feelings. What begins as lonely vocal calls up top quickly stands upright and begins dancing once the Latin trap-style beat comes in. For the song’s chorus, she calls the titular word out into the night, and each massive-sounding echo of the word will send a shiver up your spine. Give it a listen below.

Thankfully, there’s more of Uchis’ gorgeous singing to come. She’s a featured guest on The Free Nationals’ upcoming self-titled debut and she contributed to the soundtrack for The Turning.

Uchis may have wrapped up her co-headlining tour with Jorja Smith earlier this year, but she already has a few dates locked in for 2020. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.