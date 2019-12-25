Kanye West unveils new Sunday Service album Jesus Is Born: Stream

Kanye West, photo by Joshua Mellin

Merry Christmas! In celebration, Kanye West has released Jesus Is Born, the debut album from his Sunday Service gospel choir. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 19-track LP serves as the follow-up Kanye’s ninth solo album, Jesus Is King, which was released back in October. But whereas Kanye took the lead on Jesus Is King, Jesus Is Born consists entirely of arrangements performed by Sunday Service. With Kanye serving as the album’s executive producer, Sunday Service sings a mixture of original gospel hymns as well as reworkings of Kanye’s own music, including “Ultralight Beam” and “Father Stretch”. Take a listen below.



In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, West explained his new approach to making music, stating “I am not here for anyone’s entertainment.” He continued, “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

It’s a bit of a surprise to see this album arrive so soon, as West has been busy with other endeavors like his operas Nebuchadnezzar and Mary. He’s also kept a rigorous schedule for Sunday Service, with stops at a Houston jail and Joel Olsteen’s Lakewood Church. He and the televangelist will be hitting the road together in the new year, then who knows what’s next– Fox & Friends is endorsing him as a presidential candidate for 2024 (you read that right). The only thing that can slow him down might be the recent re-opening of an ongoing legal battle with EMI, but that likely can’t stop Ye, as he’s already supposedly working on a sequel to Jesus Is King with Dr. Dre.

(Read: Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs of the 2010s)





Jesus Is Born Artwork:

Jesus Is Born Tracklist:

01. Count Your Blessings

02. Excellent

03. Revelations 19:1

04. Rain

05. Balm in Gilead

06. Father Stretch

07. Follow Me

08. Ultralight Beam

09. Lift Up Your Voices

10. More Than Anything

11. Weak

12. That’s How the Good Lord Works

13. Sunshine

14. Back to Life

15. Souls Anchored

16. Sweet Grace

17. Paradise

18. Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down

19. Total Praise