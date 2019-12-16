Kanye West and Joel Osteen are planning to go on tour together

Kanye West and Joel Osteen (photo via Lakewood Church)

When you’ve been #blessed as much as Kanye West has, you can share the religious wealth… with your fellow rich pals. That’s why the rapper is reportedly teaming up with televangelist Joel Osteen to take his Sunday Service on the road.

Last month, the two delivered a special service at Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston. It included a discussion, a sermon, and a performance by West’s own Sunday Service choir. That congregation tops out at 45,000 people. Mind you, that doesn’t include the 10 million people who regularly listen in via Sirius XM. For comparison, Madison Square Garden — which West has regularly sold out — fits just under 21,000 people.



Apparently the fact that an audience that big checked out West’s visit to Osteen’s church has gone to both of their heads. Next year, the two will conduct a service at Yankee Stadium on May 2nd. According to TMZ, West will be in charge of handling the music and Osteen will coordinate the religious message.

Sources claim it won’t stop there. Allegedly West and Osteen will then bring their Sunday Service to Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field in September. If those dates sell well enough, then they will bring the event to venues in Miami, Detroit, and Los Angeles, possibly in 2021.

If this wasn’t already an indication, let it be known that modern day Kanye West is nearly unrecognizable. Maybe it’s because he’s infatuated with God on record, as with Jesus Is King, and off record, as with his $68 tax refund for becoming a born-again Christian. Maybe it’s because he’s friends with Donald Trump and plans to run for president in 2024. Maybe it’s because he painted himself metallic silver for his error-filled debut opera Nebuchadnezzar and was literally hard to recognize. It’s impossible to choose just one reason, but if West’s reunion with JAY-Z proved anything, it’s that even his former close friends feel distanced from him these days.