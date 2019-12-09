Kaytranada announces new album BUBBA, shares Kali Uchis collaboration “10%”: Stream

Kaytranada, photo by Philip Cosores

Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada has announced the details for his long-awaited sophomore album. Titled BUBBA, it’s due out in just a matter of days on December 13th via RCA.

The new studio effort follows 2016’s 99.9%. Featuring Anderson .Paak, Vic Mensa, and The Internet’s Syd, that debut record beat out Carly Rae Jepsen and Grimes to nab the prestigious Polaris Music Prize. Since then, Kaytranada has helmed remixes for Sade and A Tribe Called Quest and release of a trio of standalone songs in 2018.



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2019)

Like its predecessor, BUBBA promises a solid list of guest collaborators in Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Charlotte Day Wilson, GoldLink, Estelle, and recent Top Dawg signee SiR. Kaytra also has a joint track with Mick Jenkins; the two previously joined forces on Jenkins’ own Pieces of a Man album.

The 17-track collection is being teased now with “10%”, which sees the R&B/funk-leaning producer teaming up with R&B star Kali Uchis.

Hear it down below. Pre-orders for BUBBA have begun.

BUBBA Artwork:

BUBBA Tracklist:

01. DO IT

02. 2 the Music (feat. Iman Omari)

03. Go DJ (feat. SiR)

04. Gray Area (feat. Mick Jenkins)

05. Puff Lah

06. 10% (feat. Kali Uchis)

07. Need It (feat. Masego)

08. Taste (feat. VanJess)

09. Oh No (feat. Estelle)

10. What You Need (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

11. Vex Oh (feat. GoldLink, Eight9Fly and ARI PenSmith)

12. Scared to Death

13. Freefall (feat. Durand Bernard)

14. Culture (faet. Teedra Moses)

15. The Worst in Me (feat. Tinashe)

16. September 21

17. Midsection (feat. Pharrell Williams)