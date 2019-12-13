Kaytranada shares new album BUBBA: Stream

Kaytranada, photo by Ogden Payne

Today brings the release of Kaytranada’s sophomore album BUBBA. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The record arrives just a few days after the Haitian-Canadian producer and DJ initially announced it. The offering follows Kaytranada’s 2016 breakthrough debut, 99.9%. He also released a trio of standalone tunes in 2018, in addition to this year’s singles “Well I Bet Ya” and the VanJess collab “Dysfunctional”.



For the new 17-track collection, Kaytranada (also known as Louis Kevin Celestin) welcomes a ton of special guests, including Pharrell Williams, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, and many others. Mick Jenkins, with whom Celestin worked on 2018’s Pieces of a Man LP, also makes an appearance. Prior to the album drop, listeners heard “10%” featuring Kali Uchis, a smooth cyclical R&B tune that feels meant for breezy rooftops in midsummer.

The album arrives in full today via RCA, and you can stream it below. Physical vinyl copies available over at the artist’s website.

BUBBA Artwork:

BUBBA Tracklist:

01. DO IT

02. 2 the Music (feat. Iman Omari)

03. Go DJ (feat. SiR)

04. Gray Area (feat. Mick Jenkins)

05. Puff Lah

06. 10% (feat. Kali Uchis)

07. Need It (feat. Masego)

08. Taste (feat. VanJess)

09. Oh No (feat. Estelle)

10. What You Need (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

11. Vex Oh (feat. GoldLink, Eight9Fly and ARI PenSmith)

12. Scared to Death

13. Freefall (feat. Durand Bernard)

14. Culture (faet. Teedra Moses)

15. The Worst in Me (feat. Tinashe)

16. September 21

17. Midsection (feat. Pharrell Williams)