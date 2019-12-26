Menu
Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn dies at 47

He's the second of Spacey's accusers to die before having an opportunity to see the legal process through

on December 26, 2019, 9:21am
Kevin Spacey under investigation by Scotland Yard
Kevin Spacey in House of Cards

Ari Behn, one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday (December 25th) at the age of 47, according to The Daily Beast.

In December 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. Behn was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2017

Behn is the second of Spacey’s accusers to die before having an opportunity to see the legal process through. A massage therapist, who accused Spacey of sexual assaulting him in 2016, died of natural causes in October of this year. As a result, the Los Angeles County D.A. declined to pursue charges against Spacey as it related to the allegations.

In July, a separate civil suit against Spacey was dropped due to the “unavailability of the complaining witness,” an 18-year-old Massachusetts native. Spacey is still being investigated by Scotland Yard for allegations claiming that he sexually assaulted six different men in London between 1996 and 2013.

For his part, Spacey maintains his innocence. On Christmas Eve, he released a new video message in which he advised viewers to kill their enemies “with kindness.”

