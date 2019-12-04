Killswitch Engage tap ex-singer Howard Jones’ band Light the Torch as support for 2020 tour

Killswitch Engage recently announced that they would embark on a 2020 North American tour next year with direct support from August Burns Red. Now, the Massachusetts metal band has revealed that Light the Torch will serve as the opening act, which means a familiar face will be along for the ride

Light the Torch vocalist Howard Jones fronted Killswitch Engage from 2002 through 2012, having replaced original singer Jesse Leach. Jones then left the band in 2012, paving the way for Leach to return. On Killswitch Engage’s latest album, Atonement, Jones is featured as a co-vocalist on the track “The Signal Fire”.



“We are excited to bring out Light the Torch, first of all, because they are a killer band,” Leach said in a statement. “Obviously, having Howard out with us allows us to make this a tour to remember. I’ve always respected Howard as a singer, but in recent years, he’s become a friend. So it means more to me now than it would have in the past. We are happy to see him back up on the good foot and singing his heart out again in top form. With both August Burns Red and Light the Torch, there will be no punches pulled.”

Jones added, “We are truly excited to be a part of the ‘Atonement Tour’ with KsE and ABR. This one has it all — old friends, new music, good times. Forget the world for a night and come hang out with three bands that want to make memories with you!”

Killswitch will be touring in support of Atonement, which arrived this past summer. The tour kicks off March 10th in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs through an April 12th show in Boston, Massachusetts. See the full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red 2020, and Light the Torch Tour Dates:

03/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

03/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz

03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/18 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

03/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

03/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes

03/23 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/25 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

03/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

03/29 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

03/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

04/10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues