King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce North American tour

Next spring, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will play a trio of “marathon” three-hour sets that pull from their entire 15-album discography, including this year’s Fishing for Fishies and Infest the Rat’s Nest. The plan is to not repeat a single song, and even then they likely won’t cover their full catalog. Now it looks like they’ll have time to dig even deeper into their cumulative tracklist, as they’ve today announced a full North American tour.
Launching April 19th in Portland, Oregon, the tour will hit cities Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Brooklyn before closing in Philadelphia on May 2nd. The new dates will be bookended by the marathon shows at Berkley, California’s Greek Theatre (April 18th) and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks (May 5th and 6th).
Tickets to all of King Gizzard’s upcoming concerts are available here, and you can find their full schedule below.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2020 Tour Dates:
01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
02/01 – Brisbane, AU@ Laneway Festival Brisbane
02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney
02/07 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide
02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne
02/09 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival Fremantle
04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
04/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/20 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
04/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/24 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
04/25 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
04/27 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/28 — Montreal, QB @ Olympia
04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ King’s THeatre
05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
05/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
* = Marathon Shows