King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce North American tour

Next spring, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will play a trio of “marathon” three-hour sets that pull from their entire 15-album discography, including this year’s Fishing for Fishies and Infest the Rat’s Nest. The plan is to not repeat a single song, and even then they likely won’t cover their full catalog. Now it looks like they’ll have time to dig even deeper into their cumulative tracklist, as they’ve today announced a full North American tour.

Launching April 19th in Portland, Oregon, the tour will hit cities Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Brooklyn before closing in Philadelphia on May 2nd. The new dates will be bookended by the marathon shows at Berkley, California’s Greek Theatre (April 18th) and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks (May 5th and 6th).



Tickets to all of King Gizzard’s upcoming concerts are available here, and you can find their full schedule below.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2020 Tour Dates:

01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02/01 – Brisbane, AU@ Laneway Festival Brisbane

02/02 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival Sydney

02/07 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival Adelaide

02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

02/09 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival Fremantle

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

04/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/20 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

04/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/24 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/25 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

04/27 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/28 — Montreal, QB @ Olympia

04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ King’s THeatre

05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

05/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* = Marathon Shows