You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a porn star

Kumail Nanjiani, a porn star

For his upcoming role in Marvel’s The Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani worked with multiple trainers and nutritionists to achieve a body fit for a superhero suit. On Monday, the comedian/actor revealed his chiseled new physique, joking, “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless… You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

Turns out Kumail’s also lived long enough to see himself become a porn star, because on Tuesday, Pornhub made him the new face of its “Muscular Men” section.



Needless to say, this guy fucks.