Kurt Vile announces first North American solo tour in ten years

Kurt Vile, photo by Kaela Chancey Roffman

Kurt Vile has announced a solo tour of North America, his first such venture in ten years.

Vile will be without his trusty backing band The Violators, but he won’t be alone. Cate Le Bon is opening each date, with additional support from drummer Stella Mozgawa and Stephen Black.



The 22-show engagement kicks off in Chicago and runs through April and May. Check out the full 2020 tour dates, including a previously announced performance with The Violators, below. Tickets are available here.

In September, Kurt Vile contributed to a Wilco covers album. Read more about the Philly songwriter and his succesful last decade on our lists of the Top 25 Rock Albums, Top 25 Rock Songs, and Top 100 Songs of the 2010s.

Kurt Vile 2020 Tour Dates:

01/18 — Thermal, CA @ Empire Grand Oasis

04/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/09 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

04/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall

04/11 — Nelsonville, Ohio @ Stuarts Opera House

04/13 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

04/14 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theater

04/15 — Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

04/16 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

04/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

04/23 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/24 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/01 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

05/02 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

05/04 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater

05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

05/06 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

05/07 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

05/09 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

05/15 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre