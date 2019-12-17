Kurt Vile announces first North American solo tour in ten years

Kurt Vile has announced a solo tour of North America, his first such venture in ten years.
Vile will be without his trusty backing band The Violators, but he won’t be alone. Cate Le Bon is opening each date, with additional support from drummer Stella Mozgawa and Stephen Black.
The 22-show engagement kicks off in Chicago and runs through April and May. Check out the full 2020 tour dates, including a previously announced performance with The Violators, below. Tickets are available here.
In September, Kurt Vile contributed to a Wilco covers album. Read more about the Philly songwriter and his succesful last decade on our lists of the Top 25 Rock Albums, Top 25 Rock Songs, and Top 100 Songs of the 2010s.
Kurt Vile 2020 Tour Dates:
01/18 — Thermal, CA @ Empire Grand Oasis
04/08 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/09 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD
04/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall
04/11 — Nelsonville, Ohio @ Stuarts Opera House
04/13 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
04/14 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theater
04/15 — Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House
04/16 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
04/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
04/23 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
04/24 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/01 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
05/02 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
05/04 — Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater
05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
05/06 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
05/07 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel
05/09 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
05/15 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre