Bishop Briggs on Covering My Chemical Romance, Working with K. Flay, and Voting in America

Kyle Meredith With... Bishop Briggs

Bishop Briggs gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss her sophomore LP, Champion. Together, the two discuss the art of the anthem, writing with K.Flay, and stories behind the title track, “Jekyll & Hide”, and “My Shine”. No stranger to using her voice for big causes, Bishop also chats about speaking against the Alabama abortion laws and the duality of living in the US but not being able to have a vote in the upcoming elections. And as a massive My Chemical Romance fan, we hear what it was like when she got the news of the band’s upcoming reunion tour and how she’s been covering their songs in a live mashup with Twenty One Pilots and Panic! At the Disco classics.

