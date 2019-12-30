Desmond Child on How to Write a Billboard Hit

Kyle Meredith With... Desmond Child

Desmond Child — the songwriter behind dozens of Billboard hits including Bon Jovi’s “Livin On a Prayer”, Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself For Loving You”, Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady”, Ricky Martin’s “Livin la Vida Loca”, and so many more — gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his first live album. Child shares the tips and tricks of how he came up with so many chart-toppers, a late-70’s mentorship with Bob Crewe, and the details on his upcoming biography. He’s also the producer behind an upcoming documentary based on the career of the disgraced (and deceased) boy-band mogul Lou Pearlman, who launched the careers of Backstreet Boys and N’SYNC, and Child gives the update on that project as well.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

