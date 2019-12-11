Devendra Banhart on the Troubled State of Venezuela

Kyle Meredith With... Devendra Banhart

Devendra Banhart calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss Ma, his new album that analyzes motherhood in both the literal sense, universal experience, and writing the record for his hypothetical future child. Banhart also goes in depth about the current state of his home country of Venezuela, how it’s being crippled by a dictator, the immigration exodus happening within, and the difficulty of supplying relief and getting aid into the area. On the lighter side, Banhart also waxes poetic on his heroes Vashti Bunyan and Carole King, who both make very direct impacts on this new collection.

