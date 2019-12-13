Gregg Rolie on His Time with Santana, Journey, and Ringo Starr

Kyle Meredith With... Gregg Rolie

Gregg Rolie speaks with Kyle Meredith about his new solo record Sonic Ranch. The original lead singer of Santana, who would go on to form and front Journey alongside Steve Perry until his early 80’s departure, has spent the last decade working on the LP. He was first sidetracked by joining Ringo Starr, followed by a Santana reunion in 2016, and then reconnecting with Neal Schon in 2018. Rolie shares how working alongside The Beatles drummer inspired the song “What About Love”, the benefits of collaborating with his own son, and why he re-recorded the Journey classic “Look into the Future”.

