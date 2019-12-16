Milky Chance on the Making of Mind the Moon

Kyle Meredith With... Milky Chance

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Milky Chance hop on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss their third album, Mind the Moon. Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch talk about teaming up with Tash Sultana and Ladysmith Black Mambazo and using artists from around the world in a time when governments are becoming more insular. The duo also tell of a jet-lagged Australian jam session that led to “The Game” and explain Milky Change, their project for implementing eco-friendly practices within the music world.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter