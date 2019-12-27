Menu
Sheila E. on Jamming with Snoop Dogg, Working with Prince, and Sharing More Backstage Stories

American percussionist, singer, author, and actress teases a handful of future projects

Kyle Meredith With... Sheila E.

Sheila E. gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about her latest single “No Line”, which features Snoop Dogg. The legendary drummer shares how the recording session turned into a much broader jam, resulting in around eight songs that she eventually plans to release. Later, she takes a moment to revisit “Holly Rock”, one of the singles that Prince wrote for her. And she also teases a number of projects coming down the pipeline, specifically a second autobiography featuring backstage stories, a children’s book, and a documentary.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

No comments