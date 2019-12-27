Sheila E. on Jamming with Snoop Dogg, Working with Prince, and Sharing More Backstage Stories

Kyle Meredith With... Sheila E.

Sheila E. gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about her latest single “No Line”, which features Snoop Dogg. The legendary drummer shares how the recording session turned into a much broader jam, resulting in around eight songs that she eventually plans to release. Later, she takes a moment to revisit “Holly Rock”, one of the singles that Prince wrote for her. And she also teases a number of projects coming down the pipeline, specifically a second autobiography featuring backstage stories, a children’s book, and a documentary.

