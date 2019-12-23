Tatyana Ali on Supporting Mothers in the Workplace

Kyle Meredith With... Tatyana Ali

Over the weekend, Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Young and The Restless) checked into Lifetime’s Christmas Hotel. Today, she joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the thriving holiday movie genre and working with singer Telma Hopkins. Ali also discusses how she shot much of the movie just weeks after having a new baby and stresses how important it is for parents to have support for when they return to work.

